Feyenoord youngster reveals teasing from team-mates over transfer rumours amid Bayern Munich and Arsenal interest

The speculation surrounding Feyenoord’s talented full-back Givairo Read has intensified, with Bayern reportedly identifying him as a priority target for 2026. The teenager’s impressive rise in the Eredivisie has not only drawn attention from Germany but also top Premier League sides. Reports claim Bayern’s sporting chiefs Christoph Freund and Max Eberl have already initiated contact with Read’s representatives, signalling early intent to secure one of Europe’s most promising young defenders.
The growing buzz has even filtered into Feyenoord’s dressing room, where teammates have started to tease Read about a potential move to the Bundesliga giants. Despite the light-hearted banter, the Dutchman remains unfazed by the attention and continues to perform at a high level in Rotterdam.