'Not a pleasant conversation' - Robin van Persie's Feyenoord sacking explained as director convinced Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be 'more successful' than ex-Man Utd & Arsenal star

Feyenoord ended Van Persie's tenure after conducting what the club described as a detailed assessment of the previous 12 months. According to Rigaux, the findings showed a clear decline in performance levels and a widening gap to PSV. Rigaux said the club's analysis focused on a range of performance indicators, including winning probability and the level of dominance Feyenoord displayed during matches.
The data convinced the hierarchy that the team's trajectory was moving in the wrong direction. As a result, Feyenoord decided not to continue with the former Netherlands international despite his status as one of the club's most iconic figures.