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Arne Slot's Liverpool assistants reunite at Feyenoord as Robin van Persie is replaced by ex-Arsenal star
Van Bronckhorst secures emotional De Kuip return
The 51-year-old Van Bronckhorst is on the verge of making a triumphant return to Feyenoord as the club's new head coach, ESPN reports. Once the final formalities are completed, the former Netherlands international is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Eredivisie giants, marking his second stint in the dugout at De Kuip.
Van Bronckhorst previously enjoyed a highly successful tenure as Feyenoord manager between 2015 and 2019. During that period, he famously led the club to their first league title in 18 years in 2017, while also securing two KNVB Cups and the Johan Cruyff Shield. His return is seen as a move to restore proven leadership following the departure of fellow club icon Robin van Persie.
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Liverpool coaching duo depart Anfield
In a significant twist for Liverpool supporters, Van Bronckhorst will not be arriving alone. He is set to be joined by Sipke Hulshoff, who will take on a vital role within the new coaching structure. The move represents a swift departure from Anfield for the pair, who had been working alongside Slot in the Premier League.
Hulshoff, in particular, was a key figure in Slot’s staff at Liverpool, where he carried the primary responsibility for field training sessions. Having previously worked under Slot during Feyenoord’s rise to the top of Dutch football, Hulshoff also brought international experience to the table, having served in Ronald Koeman's Netherlands national team setup from early 2023 until the summer of 2024.
Building a familiar backroom staff
The appointment ensures a sense of continuity and familiarity within the Rotterdam club. Alongside the arrival of the former Liverpool assistants, John de Wolf and Said Bakkati will remain integral parts of the technical staff under Van Bronckhorst’s leadership.
For Van Bronckhorst, the job offers a chance to rebuild his reputation in his homeland after various roles abroad. Since his initial departure from Feyenoord, the former Arsenal defender has managed Guangzhou City in China, Rangers in Scotland - where he reached a Europa League final - and most recently, Turkish powerhouse Besiktas.
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The post-Arne Slot era takes shape
Slot former colleagues are tasked with maintaining the high standards he set in the Netherlands. The technical knowledge Hulshoff gained while working with Slot is expected to be a cornerstone of the new project under Van Bronckhorst.
As Feyenoord prepare for the new campaign, the focus shifts to how quickly this coaching unit can implement their ideas. With Van Bronckhorst’s championship pedigree and the tactical continuity provided by the former Liverpool assistants, the Rotterdam faithful will be optimistic that another era of silverware is just around the corner at the historic stadium.