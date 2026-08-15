'He fits in perfectly' - Luis Enrique reacts as PSG seal €50m swoop for Ferran Torres

Speaking in his press conference on the eve of the Trophee des Champions, manager Enrique expressed immense satisfaction following the arrival of the Spanish international. He made it clear that Torres provides exactly the quality PSG are seeking in the market.

"I am happy with his arrival. I think we are improving the team, we are always looking for opportunities," Enrique explained to the media. "He is an international player, we know him and he adapts perfectly, because he can play anywhere.

"With his mentality, I think it's important to have this type of player. We continue to work with the president and Campos on the transfer market and we are looking to improve the team."