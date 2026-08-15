Revealed: How Barcelona are 'tricking' Man City out of €18m in Ferran Torres transfer to PSG

The strategic structure of the deal allows Barcelona to avoid paying up to €18m to Torres' former club, City, as per The Athletic. When Blaugrana signed the Spaniard from the Cityzens in January 2022 for €55m plus €10m in add-ons, specific conditions were included in the agreement.

Had Barcelona renewed his contract, they would have owed City an extra €8m. By allowing his deal to run into its final year without an extension, that financial obligation vanished entirely.