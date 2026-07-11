Luis Enrique reunion? Ferran Torres open to PSG transfer as advanced talks with Barcelona already underway

Speculation surrounding the future of Torres had previously intensified just before the player commenced his World Cup campaign. When pressed for confirmation regarding the rumoured interest from the Ligue 1 giants and the prospects of a new contract at Camp Nou, he chose to remain tight-lipped, shifting his focus entirely to international duty.

Torres offered a brief remark when questioned about his future at Barcelona: "I see myself playing the match against Cape Verde tomorrow." He later added in a separate instance: "I don't know, and I don't care. The important thing is getting the three points. External matters aren't important right now."