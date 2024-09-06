Federico Chiesa Liverpool 2024-25Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Unbelievable' Federico Chiesa praised for impact on Liverpool Under-21s squad as £12.5m summer signing builds up fitness ahead of Reds debut

F. ChiesaLiverpoolTransfersPremier League

Federico Chiesa joined the Liverpool Under-21s squad as the £12.5m ($16.5m) summer signing aims to build up his fitness ahead of his Anfield debut.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiesa joined the Merseyside club in the summer
  • Working on his fitness level during the international break
  • Can make his debut against Forest on Sep 14
Article continues below