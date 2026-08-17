'I don't see any disappointment' - FC Koln chief Thomas Kessler addresses collapsed Said El Mala transfer to Dortmund

Kessler maintained that El Mala continues to display utmost professionalism and complete commitment to the club despite the move falling through. He continued: "I don't see any disappointment in him. I'm in touch with Said almost every day, and we speak very openly about the situation. And judging by the way he conducts himself and wears our shirt, he's clearly very proud to be a Cologne player."

He also reiterated that the forward is set to stay put at RheinEnergieStadion for the upcoming campaign: "I can only repeat what I've been saying for weeks: I'm convinced he’ll be playing for Cologne this season."

However, the Koln hierarchy are well aware that El Mala's continued progress will inevitably attract further heavyweight interest: "Players who develop well here will naturally attract interest from other clubs. This certainly won’t be the last time in our lives that we've sat around a negotiating table with Borussia Dortmund."