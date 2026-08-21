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'We have to improve' - Fabian Hurzeler reacts as Brighton held by Tromso in Conference League play-off
Dominant display yields stalemate
Brighton dominated proceedings in northern Norway with 25 attempts on goal, but an inspired performance from Tromso goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard ensured the first leg ended goalless. The hosts nearly stole a shock victory on the break, forcing Bart Verbruggen into a vital one-on-one save to deny Heine Asen Larsen early in the second half. A late miss from Isak Vadebu leaves the tie finely poised ahead of next week's return fixture at the Amex Stadium.
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'We have to improve'
Hurzeler conceded his side were far too sluggish on the ball and demanded a much tighter defensive response to counter-attacks in the return leg.
Evaluating his team's display, Hurzeler insisted: "I think we controlled the game but we weren't quick enough in possession," he said, as quoted by TNT Sports. "We still had a few opportunities but I think overall Tromso defended well.
"They had two big chances after transition moments [where] we have to defend better. Overall [they were] a tough opponent, which is what we expected. We created opportunities but, in the end, we have to be satisfied with a draw, although it's not the result we hoped for.
"Now we are looking forward to the opportunity to win the game in front of our own fans. There are certain aspects we have to improve against Tromso. Overall, like I said, they are a good football team so we will have to play on our highest level to win the game at the Amex."
Debutants feature amid speculation
The clash saw competitive debuts handed to £46 million record signing Luka Vuskovic, Ibrahim Osman, Zadok Yohanna, and Amario Cozier-Duberry under Hurzeler's watch. Brighton travelled without Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh due to injury amid swirling transfer speculation, with Baleba in talks over a switch to Manchester United and the club rejecting a Liverpool approach for Minteh. As tournament favourites, the Seagulls are targeting the final in Istanbul to follow West Ham United, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace as English winners of the competition.
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Domestic opener precedes decider
Brighton must quickly dust themselves down as they launch their 2026-27 Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on Sunday. That domestic curtain-raiser offers an immediate examination of squad depth before welcoming Tromso back to Sussex for Thursday's make-or-break second leg. Smart squad management and ruthless finishing will be imperative if Hurzeler's charges are to secure European group-stage football while sparking early domestic momentum.
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