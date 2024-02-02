Explained: Why Yunus Musah snubbed England for USMNT & how decision to leave Premier League giants Arsenal was made

Explained: Why Yunus Musah snubbed England for USMNT & how decision to leave Premier League giants Arsenal was madeChris BurtonGetty ImagesYunus MusahUSAEnglandArsenalAC MilanPremier LeagueSerie AWorld CupYunus Musah has explained why he snubbed England in favour of the USMNT and how he came to the decision that leaving Arsenal was a good idea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMidfielder born in America but grew up in LondonSwitched allegiance to land of his birthHas never been afraid to make big decisions