Explained: Why Mikel Arteta wasn't present for wild Arsenal Premier League title party at London Colney training base
The night Arsenal became champions
Arsenal were officially crowned Premier League champions following Man City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, a result that mathematically ended Pep Guardiola’s hopes of taking the title race into the final weekend. The Gunners had gathered at their London Colney training base to watch the action unfold at the Vitality Stadium, erupting into jubilant scenes the moment the final whistle blew.
The celebrations extended across north London, where thousands of supporters congregated outside the Emirates Stadium. Club legend Ian Wright was seen in the thick of the crowds, celebrating a title the Arsenal faithful have craved since the 2003-04 'Invincibles' season.
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Arteta chooses family over Colney party
Despite being the architect of the club's transformation, Arteta was nowhere to be seen during the initial celebrations at the training ground. While stars like Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Jurrien Timber were spotted partying until late into the night, the Spaniard had already made it clear that he would be spending the historic moment away from the cameras.
The Arsenal boss revealed that he had specifically chosen to watch the City game from the comfort of his own home. Explaining his decision earlier in the week, Arteta said: "I don’t know how long I’m going to watch it. I will be there in front of the TV. But I don’t know how much I’m going to be able to watch, I think that’s the reality."
When previously asked if he would be tempted to join his players and staff if the title was confirmed, Arteta said: "I haven’t planned to do that. I’m planning to watch it with my family and again I don’t know for how long."
A historic milestone for the Spaniard
Even without his physical presence at the party, Arteta's legend at the Emirates Stadium is now firmly secure. By lifting the title, he has become the first former Arsenal player to lead the club to a top-flight championship as manager. The Spaniard, aged 44 years and 54 days, is the youngest Gunners boss to win the league championship, narrowly pipping George Graham who was 124 days older when he guided the team to silverware in the fabled 1988-89 campaign. Only ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has claimed the Premier League at a younger age than him: 42 years and 94 days in 2004-05.
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More silverware on the horizon
The new champions will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy this Sunday when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. What was once feared to be a high-pressure London derby has now been transformed into a victory parade before the official celebrations begin in earnest across the capital.
However, the work is not yet finished for Arteta and his side. While the Premier League title is secured, the Gunners have a historic double in their sights. The squad will soon turn their attention to Budapest, where they are scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30, looking to add European glory to their domestic success.