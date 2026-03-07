This absence follows a lingering ankle knock picked up in training last week that saw him sidelined for the victory over Leeds, despite a brief and laboured return during the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in midweek. With a crucial Champions League round of 16 first-leg showdown against Real Madrid looming next Wednesday, the decision to leave the star forward out of the trip to St James' Park underscores the careful management of his physical condition during a demanding stage of the season.
Explained: Why Erling Haaland has been left out of Man City squad against Newcastle despite striker not suffering injury
Haaland sidelined to ensure fitness for Madrid clash
- Getty Images Sport
Strategic rest for the Norwegian
Despite the initial alarm at St James' Park, it is understood that Haaland has not suffered a new injury setback. Instead, Manchester Evening News reports Pep Guardiola has opted for a cautious approach, prioritising the striker's long-term sharpness for the upcoming Champions League showdown against Real Madrid. Guardiola played down concerns, indicating that the focus is on Haaland training well ahead of Wednesday rather than sitting on the bench in Newcastle.
Massive rotation from Guardiola
Haaland’s omission was part of a sweeping set of changes made by Guardiola. Omar Marmoush has been tasked with leading the line, while Savinho and Jeremy Doku earned starts following their injury layoffs. In the heart of the defence, John Stones has been handed the captain's armband, as Matheus Nunes remains the only survivor from the midweek lineup to retain his place in the side.
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes on the Bernabeu
The heavy rotation highlights Guardiola's balancing act as City continue to fight on three fronts. Despite the changes, the City boss insisted that the FA Cup remains a priority. Speaking on Friday, Guardiola stated: "How many finals have we played in the last years and semi-finals? A lot. That means the FA Cup is so important. We're going to travel to Newcastle to win the game to play in the next round."