Explained: Why controversial Eberechi Eze goal was allowed to stand in north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs

Mikel Arteta's men went six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a commanding victory in the north London derby. Other than Richarlison's moment of magic, Tottenham barely laid a glove on Arsenal, who outclassed their closest neighbours without really getting out of third gear. Spurs never looked like springing an upset but one incident in the game could have potentially had a big impact on how the rest of the contest panned out. Indeed, Tottenham legend Les Ferdinand questioned why the goal wasn't scrutinised more.
He said on Sky Sports: "I will say, I don't understand how this [Arsenal players] doesn't affect the goalkeeper's sight [on the second goal]. I'm not sure how that's not been looked at."