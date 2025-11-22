Explained: How Pep Guardiola's half-time team talks are costing Man City millions

The Telegraph has reported that 22 of City's 38 Premier League games in 2023-24 were delayed City, with eight of their matches in 2024-25 falling foul of the league's guidelines on half-time breaks. The league states that kicking off on time helps "ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard" as well as assisting broadcasters.
Guardiola, however, was unapologetic about the delays and said that musicians performing at matches such as the Champions League should be fined when causing a delay to kick off, as happened when Burna Boy appeared before City met Inter in the 2023 final in Istanbul. He also said that the Premier League's rules on press conferences led to him holding his latest briefing ahead of the next match against Newcastle on Friday at 9am.