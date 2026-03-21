Explained: How finishing seventh in the Premier League can secure Champions League qualification

The Premier League had been expecting to have five teams in the Champions League next season and remain on course to do so despite the fact that Tottenham, Chelsea Newcastle and Manchester City were all dumped out of the competition this week at the last 16 stage: Atletico saw off Spurs over two legs, PSG knocked out Chelsea, Newcastle were thrashed by Barcelona and City were beaten by Real Madrid.

However, England still has a higher coefficient score than Spain (23.892) - the second-placed country from last season - which means English clubs need just a single draw from the remaining games this season to secure the extra space and have five teams in next season's Champions League.

The only countries able to overtake England are Portugal and Spain. But the only way Portugal can grab the extra spot would be for their teams to reach the finals of the Champions League and the Europa League.

The good news for Premier League clubs is that there are still five Premier League teams left in European competition. Arsenal and Liverpool are in the Champions League, while Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa remain in contention in the Europa League and Crystal Palace are through to the quarter-finals of the Conference League.