'I've learned to be ready' - Man City's Khiara Keating on FA Cup heroics, dealing with 'tough' moments & lessons learned with Lionesses as Wembley debut looms

After breaking through in the 2023-24 season, starting all 22 of City's WSL games as an 18-year-old, Keating shared duties rather evenly with Japan international Ayaka Yamashita last year before finding herself more out of favour in the league this time around, making just four starts as City ended a 10-year wait to win another WSL title. Despite enjoying that team success, Keating's individual situation has led to the young goalkeeper being in and out of the England squad and, speaking to GOAL ahead of Sunday's FA Cup final, she admitted it has been difficult at times.
"It's been tough," Keating said. "At the end of the day, everyone wants to play, so not getting as many minutes as I can in the league was a bit disappointing, but there's always another opportunity. There's always a chance to get better and I think in the cup games that I've played, I think I've taken [those opportunities]."
She added while reflecting on that role as the back-up shot-stopper: "I think I've always learned to be ready. I think with England as well, at the Euros, I was number two, but Sarina [Wiegman] always made sure I was ready. I think when Karen Bardsley and Ellie Roebuck were here [at Man City], I had to be patient and wait. At the end of the day, I'm here to do a job so I will always prepare as well as I can prepare, no matter what's happened."