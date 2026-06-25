Ex-Watford midfielder handed 11-game ban for 'completely unacceptable' racist abuse of U21s player

An independent regulatory commission has ruled that Dwomoh was guilty of a "very serious" and "completely unacceptable" offence after investigating incidents involving an Under-21 player of Indian heritage. The victim, referred to in official FA written reasons as Player A, was subjected to discriminatory remarks on two separate occasions during the final months of 2025.

Per the Watford Observer, the commission's report detailed the nature of the slurs used by Dwomoh, which included the comments "brown is not a colour" and "how is your corner shop going?". These incidents occurred at the club’s London Colney training ground during the pre-match warm-ups for Under-21 fixtures against Swansea City on October 27 and Colchester United on November 4.