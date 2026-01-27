Ex-Senegal star reveals 'can't leave like this' plea to Sadio Mane in AFCON final after squad walk-off

The revelations follow a final defined by controversy. Senegal ultimately lifted the trophy with a 1-0 win over Morocco on January 18, but the match nearly ended prematurely. Furious at a stoppage-time penalty awarded to the Atlas Lions, manager Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the field. As the squad headed for the dressing rooms, confusion reigned in the technical area.
Niang, present on the sidelines, stepped in to speak to Mane. The 44-year-old detailed the exchange on Canal+ Afrique on Monday. "When the players started to leave the field, he had a look of doubt, he didn't understand what was happening," Niang explained regarding the Al-Nassr forward's reaction. "At that moment, I am close to the touchline. He looks at me and says: 'Mamad, what do I do?'"