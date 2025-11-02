Ex-Man Utd defender is helping Arsenal's Premier League title charge claims Golden Glove frontrunner David Raya

Arsenal extended their winning run to 12 games in all competitions after beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday. The result marked yet another clean sheet for Raya, who has now recorded 10 shutouts in 13 matches across competitions. Arteta’s side have conceded just three goals all season.
The Gunners’ defensive discipline has been central to their early-season dominance, combining organisation with aggression to suffocate opposition attacks. Arsenal’s victory over Burnley also strengthened their grip on top spot in the Premier League, keeping them six points clear of Manchester City and seven points ahead of defending champions Liverpool. Heinze’s arrival as assistant coach in the summer has reportedly added an edge to their defensive training sessions, with players embracing his high-intensity methods.