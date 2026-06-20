Ex-Chelsea and Newcastle striker takes over as sporting director of Ligue 1 side

Le Havre have confirmed the appointment of former Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham striker Ba as their new sporting director. The 41-year-old succeeds Bodmer and will oversee the club’s sporting operations at the Stade Oceane. The move marks a return to familiar surroundings for Ba, who spent his childhood and teenage years in Le Havre before establishing himself as one of African football’s most recognisable figures.

The appointment was officially announced on Friday after weeks of speculation. Ba retired from playing in 2021 and has quickly moved into football administration. He now takes on one of the most important roles at a club looking to strengthen its position in Ligue 1.