"Everyone is crazy about him": An ex-BVB star is even giving Harry Kane a run for his money in Italy

Gasperini has been working for AS Roma since the summer. Things are going quite well for him there; after the first half of the season, the capital club had the best defence in the league, conceding only twelve goals in 19 games. However, with only 22 goals scored, there was room for improvement.

But this was understandable. Neither former La Liga top scorer Artem Dovbyk, nor the ever-present Paulo Dybala, nor Irish loanee Evan Ferguson delivered reliable numbers in attack. For a long time, Matias Soule, a winger, was the team's top scorer.

But then winter came and Gasperini did something he had already done in Bergamo: he brought in a new player and deployed him in a position he had not played before. At Atalanta, this worked excellently with Ademola Lookman. The former Leipzig player, who played everywhere except in attack for the Saxons, made outstanding progress under Gasperini and thanked him with three goals in the Europa League final against Leverkusen.