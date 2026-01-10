'Everybody wanted him!' - Man City star blown away by Antoine Semenyo performance in thumping 10-1 FA Cup win

Semenyo announced himself to the blue side of Manchester with an all-action display in their demolition of the League One outfit, that was capped off just before the hour. The 26-year-old's cross was turned in by Lewis for the Cityzens' fifth goal of the afternoon, before he then scored the sixth himself with a composed finish.
It comes at the end of a whirlwind week for the winger, who turned out for the Cherries on Wednesday night just hours before his scheduled medical. Semenyo signed off his time on the south coast with a last minute long-range winner for Bournemouth to pip Tottenham 3-2. The outgoing star followed that up with a classy message of gratitude to the club, as he took out a double page spread in a local newspaper to thank the Bournemouth fans.
As perfect as that ending was, Semenyo will be just as happy with the new start at the Etihad, with both his teammates and coaches extolling his virtues after an emphatic win.