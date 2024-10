Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and all the Ballon d'Or winners so far...

The era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is coming to an end and the Ballon d'Or has been held aloft by others in recent years.

We are somewhat accustomed to Messi and Ronaldo's recent duopoly on the award, but there was a time where the winner was changing every year.

GOAL takes a look at every winner of the prestigious France Football award, from Stanley Matthews winning the inaugural award in 1956 to Modric's triumph in 2018.