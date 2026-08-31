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Everton agree €50m deal for AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun as USMNT star nears Premier League return
Toffees strike big-money agreement
Everton have taken a decisive step in the final hours of the summer transfer window by agreeing a deal to sign Balogun from AS Monaco. The move represents a major statement of intent for David Moyes’s side, who have been desperate to find a consistent source of goals following a period of significant upheaval in their forward line.
The deal is structured to reflect the 25-year-old’s high potential and his successful stint in Ligue 1. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have settled on a €45m €45m fixed fee, €5m add-ons and sell-on clause, ensuring Monaco are compensated for their investment while Everton land one of the most promising strikers in world football.
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Personal terms remaining hurdle
While the club-to-club agreement is firmly in place, there is still work to be done to finalize the transaction. The focus has now shifted to the player’s camp, with discussions continuing into the evening to hammer out the specifics of his contract at Goodison Park. Romano noted that negotiations ongoing tonight on personal terms represent the final key step to get
Balogun is reportedly open to the move, viewing Everton as the ideal destination to re-establish his reputation in England after a difficult season in France. A fresh start under Moyes offers the USMNT star a chance to lead the line for a historic Premier League club.
Replacing Beto and Ndiaye
The arrival of Balogun comes at a time of significant transition for the Everton squad. The club has been forced to act following the departure of Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City, while Beto has departed for Serie A to join Fiorentina.
These exits left a massive void in the attacking department, necessitating a high-profile replacement who can offer both pace and clinical finishing.
Everton fans will be hopeful that Balogun can provide the spark that has been missing in the final third. With just over 24 hours remaining in the window, the club is also being linked with other high-profile names, including Jack Grealish.
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The Richarlison complication
The potential arrival of Balogun and the pursuit of Grealish have raised questions about other potential targets, most notably former fan favourite Richarlison.
While the Brazilian has dropped emotional hints on social media regarding a return to Merseyside, the financial scale of the Balogun deal suggests that Everton may have already committed their primary resources.
Should the Balogun deal be completed without a hitch, it would mark a significant victory for Everton in a window that has been defined by late drama. The striker, who remains a focal point for the United States national team, will be expected to arrive for a medical shortly after personal terms are ratified.
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