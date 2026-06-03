'Even bigger supporters' - From former USMNT coach to proud World Cup dad: Chicago Fire's Gregg Berhalter turns page as son Sebastian prepares for 2026

There is a brief moment where Gregg Berhalter allows himself to wonder. It doesn't last long, but it does happen. When asked to think back on 2022 during an extended conversation about 2026, the "what if" does, for one quick moment, cross his mind.

"It's almost a shame that we were that young," Berhalter tells GOAL about that 2022 team, "because I think the guys really could have done something based on how close that group was."

Much of that group, the one that defined the U.S. men's national team's World Cup in Qatar, is back for a defining summer stateside. A total of 13 players on the USMNT's 26-player World Cup roster are back from 2022. The coach, though, is not. It's Mauricio Pochettino's team now and it has been for 20 months.

For Berhalter, 2026 was always a dream. Now, it could still be a "what if?"

Aside from that brief moment of wonder, though, that isn't how Berhalter thinks about it. There's no jealousy from the USMNT's former head coach. There was a lot of disappointment, but that has dissipated. Mostly, as Berhalter prepares for 2026 in a way far different than the one he planned, the feelings center around joy unlike he's felt before.

For years, Berhalter expected to live the 2026 World Cup as a coach, but now he gets to live it as something better: a father. As he grappled with his own feelings following his USMNT tenure, Berhalter quickly found perspective, and that perspective centered around his son Sebastian's rise to a place that he once cherished more than anything.

In many ways, the younger couldn't have done it without the elder. In many others, he couldn't have done it with him, either. That, Berhalter says, is comforting. That fact is what helped him flip that switch from USMNT coach to the USMNT's biggest fan.

"It was definitely helpful for me," he says of his son's rise. "I think it's because there's this component to it that he is where he is, and he's gotten to where he's gotten to, and it's not because of anything but himself. I think, for me, the conflict could have potentially been that you're taking away from his achievements if it's his father who's selecting him.

A similar conflict unfairly arose when Michael Bradley was one of the key stars of Bob Bradley's USMNT during his time with the team.

"People would say, 'Oh, maybe it's just because he's his dad.' Now, none of that can be said. He wholeheartedly knows that he's earned this 100 percent on his own. That's a great thing, and I'm really proud of him. This journey has now turned us into even bigger supporters, just because you get to watch your son as well."

So what will this summer be like for Berhalter? How does someone like him watch the World Cup? Does he approach this tournament as an ex-player, a former coach, a current coach, a father, or some weird mixture of all of the above?

"when you represent the national team in World Cups, as a player and a coach, you understand just what the program means," he says, "So, for me, it's just cheering on U.S. soccer, cheering on the team so they can do the best they possibly can.

"As a father, it's amazing just to see your son at the World Cup, and to be able to share these experiences with your son. It's such an honor to play in the World Cup, and really for Sebastian to get to know that, to know what it's like, to know what the World Cup is, it really is a special feeling to be able to share that with him."

Berhalter is in for a unique summer, and that fact has already been made quite clear.