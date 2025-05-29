Team of the 2024-25 European season: No spot for Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane - but Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele make the cut

Ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Munich, GOAL picks out the top performers in each position during the 2024-25 campaign

It's been a vintage year for forwards in Europe. How do we know that? Well, for starters, not one of Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane has made the GOAL Team of the Season!

After the conclusion of league play across the continent's major championships, our panel of editors and writers sat down to pick their top 50 players of the 2024-25 campaign, based on individual statistics, team trophies and overall influence.

Using those results, we've put together an all-star selection by picking the highest-ranking player in each position, which meant several superstars missed out simply by virtue of the fact that they were competing with another top talent for the same spot in our 4-3-3 formation.

So, who got the nod ahead of Salah on the right wing? And who beat Kane and Mbappe to the No.9 role? GOAL reveals all below...