Eight European minnows with a shot at Champions League qualification - and the giant clubs set to miss out

The expanded league-phase format has opened the door to more competitive races for qualification across all of Europe

The last remaining point of intrigue this Premier League season is the race for a place in Europe, which has only been spiced up tenfold by the prospect of an extra Champions League spot. Could a Bournemouth or a Brighton or a Fulham sneak in? What a world.

England isn't alone with this novelty, however. Across the continent, traditionally smaller sides are punching above their weight and are well in with a chance of making it to the bright lights of UEFA's favourite competition. The glitz, the glamour and the riches are being spread around a fair bit more thanks to the new expanded format, which sort of makes up for how bloated the actual tournament feels. But even with more spots up for grabs, some bigger fish are finding themselves marooned away from the spotlight instead.

So who needs to get their passports renewed and who needs to buck their ideas up? GOAL has you covered on what's going on around Europe...