Euro 2025 Team of the Group Stage: Lioness Alex Greenwood and Ballon d'Or contender Mariona Caldentey feature in GOAL's best XI - but who else makes the cut?

After emphasising their status as favourites for the title with a superb start to the tournament, Spain are the best-represented nation in GOAL's XI

This summer's European Championships has certainly started with a bang, with the tournament's group stage featuring plenty of thrills and spills as the Netherlands, the 2017 winners, fell at the first hurdle while hosts Switzerland qualified for the knockout stages for the very first time.

We've had some blockbuster match-ups, between the likes of Germany and Sweden and France and England, and that is only going to continue as the quarter-finals prepare to get underway, with Saturday's clash between France and Germany catching the eye in particular.

But, before we start to look ahead to the knockout portion of this tournament, Euro 2025 has granted us all a few days to reflect on what we've seen already. So, it's time to take a look at the individuals who have shone through the first three matchdays to earn themselves a spot in GOAL's Team of the Group Stage...