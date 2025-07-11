'Central to England's success' - All-rounder Alessia Russo proving she doesn't need goals to shine for the Lionesses

The Arsenal ace wasn't on the scoresheet in the 4-0 rout of the Netherlands but she did rack up an impressive hat-trick of assists

Following England's 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands on Wednesday, many might have expected Lauren James to pick up the Player of the Match accolade. After all, the Chelsea star shone on the right wing, scoring twice to fire the Lionesses to victory in a must-win encounter. Perhaps most terrifying of all for defenders at this European Championship was the fact that when Sarina Wiegman was asked on BBC Radio 5 Live if this was the best of James, she replied: "You saw good. I think she can do even better."

But although James was excellent, UEFA opted to recognise another top performer in Zurich, in Alessia Russo. While England's No.9 wasn't on the scoresheet, and she really could've been given the headed chances she had in particular, she still managed to rack up no fewer than three assists, with her involvement in the only goal she didn't directly set-up also particularly important. "What a shift she has put in," former Lionesses goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis remarked on the BBC's coverage of the game. "The yardage she must have covered."

It's been an incredible year for Russo. She's made serious improvements to enjoy her best season to date in front of goal, with that playing a key role in Arsenal's triumphant Champions League campaign and helping her earn a share of the Women's Super League Golden Boot. But Wednesday was a reminder that her all-round qualities play a big part in making her such an excellent centre-forward for club and country.