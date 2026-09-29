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Adhe Makayasa

History makers! The Esposito brothers equal 111-year Italian national team record in dominant win over Turkey

Italy
F. Esposito
S. Esposito
Turkiye vs Italy
Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A

Pio and Sebastiano Esposito etched their names into the Azzurri history books on Tuesday night by equalling a national team record that had stood for 111 years. The attacking pair spearheaded Roberto Mancini's frontline from the start against Turkey, setting a new benchmark as the first family to see three brothers represent the senior side.

  • Attacking duo write Azzurri history

    Mancini's decision to start Pio and Sebastiano together delivered a historic milestone as Italy swept aside Turkey 4-1 in the Nations League. It marked the first time two brothers were named in the Azzurri's starting XI since Aldo and Luigi Cevenini featured against Switzerland back in 1915. In doing so, the pairing also ended a 24-year wait since Filippo and Simone Inzaghi famously shared the pitch for 11 minutes against England in November 2000.

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  • imago-sport-1083940294.jpgGribaudi/ImagePhoto

    Family pride fuels senior breakthrough

    The Espositos have now written their names into Azzurri lore as the first family to see three brothers represent the senior national side. Eldest brother Salvatore led the way with his senior debut under Mancini against England in 2022, setting a benchmark for his younger siblings. Discussing his determination to follow suit, Sebastiano recently joked: "After Salva and Pio, if I hadn't made it to the national team, I wouldn't have forgiven myself."

  • Mancini claims first comeback win

    The commanding away display earned Mancini his first win since returning to the Azzurri dugout, following an opening defeat against Belgium. First-half goals from Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi, and debutant Michael Kayode put the visitors in total control before Pio added a rebound header after the break.

    Italy had not won an away match by three or more goals since a 3-0 victory over Bosnia on November 15, 2019. Crucially, the Azzurri are back to winning ways with Mancini at the helm for the first time since defeating the Netherlands 3-2 on June 18, 2023, ending a 1,198-day wait.


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    Positive momentum eases qualification heartbreak

    This convincing performance offers Mancini's side a timely lift as they look to turn the page on consecutive World Cup qualification failures. Claiming three vital points on the road restores momentum ahead of a demanding Nations League campaign that leaves little room for complacency. For Turkey, meanwhile, a bruising home defeat met by loud jeers from their supporters leaves manager Vincenzo Montella under mounting pressure after back-to-back losses.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR