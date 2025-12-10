Erling Haaland admits girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen is 'so sick of football' as Man City striker lifts lid on home life

Since arriving at at Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has been nothing short of sensational, firmly establishing himself as one of the world's elite strikers. The Norwegian star has been central to City's success, winning numerous titles including two Premier League trophies, the Champions League, and the FA Cup as part of a historic treble in his debut season. Individually, his scoring records are remarkable. Haaland set the Premier League single-season goal record with 36 goals in 35 games and achieved the most goals by a Premier League player in all competitions in one season with 52. He recently became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, doing so in just 111 appearances.
And away from the pitch, Haaland is in a long-term relationship with Johansen. They met as youngsters playing football at the Bryne academy in Norway, with Haaland revealing she made the first move. Isabel is also a footballer and has been a steady presence supporting him. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2024. And while everything may seem rosy in their household, the striker has revealed they exchanged a few words over watching a Premier League match on TV.