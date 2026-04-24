Erling Haaland to Barcelona? La Liga giants informed of ‘problem’ in any transfer raid on Man City as doubts are also cast over Mohamed Salah move to Camp Nou

Speaking via BetBrothers, Nadal admitted that Haaland is the ideal candidate to lead Barcelona's attack but suggested he is currently priced out of a move to Catalunya. The former Spain international pointed to the striker's youth and impact as reasons why City will demand a record-breaking sum.

"In the Premier League it is obvious there are great players," Nadal explained. "I think the most visible reference is Haaland. Haaland is also at a great club. The move would be very important, but he is the player because of his youth, because of what he implies and because of what he has - that would possibly be the strongest bet. The problem is I don’t think he is within reach of many teams."