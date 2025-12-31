Enzo Maresca sacked?! Chelsea boss faces axe if results do not improve in January after one win in seven league games

Per Sky's reporting, Chelsea are considering a change in the dugout after a dismal run of form that has seen the Blues fall 15 points behind leaders Arsenal, having been just three behind the Gunners in November. The Blues boss has been public about his discontent at the club, claiming he was "not supported" after a 2-0 win over Everton. Since, the club have not won a league game, drawing 2-2 with Newcastle and Bournemouth, and losing 2-1 to Aston Villa.

January is likely to be defining for the Italian, who has won the Conference League and the Club World Cup at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues play Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and West Ham; they also have Champions League fixtures, as well as a League Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

