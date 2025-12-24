'I'm in love with the squad we have' - Enzo Maresca responds to Antoine Semenyo transfer talk after Chelsea drop out of race to land £65m Bournemouth star

Semenyo has scored eight goals and provided an additional three assists for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, and his performances under Andoni Iraola have seen the 25-year-old heavily linked with a Vitality Stadium exit in recent months. The Cherries managed to tie Semenyo down to a five-year deal earlier in the year in order to ward off interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, who opted to instead pursue Bryan Mbeumo and Mohammed Kudus, respectively.
However, the contract included a £65m release clause, which can be activated next month until January 10th to give Bournemouth a chance to sign a replacement before the February 2nd transfer deadline. England's elite sides have been closely monitoring the Ghanaian forward ahead of a move next month, with Liverpool, Manchester City, United and Spurs all credited with an interest in Semenyo.
Chelsea, too, were briefly linked with a move for the Cherries ace, before opting against firming up a move for Semenyo, and ahead of Saturday's welcome of high-flying Aston Villa, Blues boss Enzo Maresca has addressed speculation linking his side with a move for the Ghanaian.