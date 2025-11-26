'Too much!' - Enzo Maresca tells Chelsea wonderkid Estevao Willian to 'relax' amid comparisons with Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

Comparisons were also being drawn between Blaugrana sensation Lamine Yamal and Estevao ahead of the clash as two of the brightest prospects in European football came face to face.
As the match ended at Stamford Bridge, Estevao emerged as the clear winner as he starred with a goal in the Premier League giants' massive 3-0 win over the La Liga club. The Brazilian teenager doubled his team's lead at the start of the second half after Jule Kounde's own goal handed them the lead. Liam Delap then scored a third to seal a memorable win for Maresca's team. Estevao had a terrific outing on the night as Yamal was kept silent.
The 18-year-old also matched Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe's record in Europe as he became the third teenager to score in each of his first three Champions League starts.