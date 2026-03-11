Enzo Fernandez to PSG? Blues star could force shock exit if Chelsea fail to secure Champions League spot

According to French outlet L'Équipe, Fernandez has emerged as a long-term target for PSG. The reigning European champions are actively pursuing the 25-year-old, sensing a potential opportunity should Chelsea miss out on Europe's elite competition. The Argentine arrived from Benfica in January 2023 for a staggering €121 million fee, and while his deal runs until June 2032, the French giants possess the financial muscle to test Chelsea’s resolve.

The threat of a shock exit is heavily tied to domestic success. After 29 rounds, the Blues sit fifth in the Premier League with 48 points, tied with sixth-placed Liverpool. Crucially, they remain just three points behind Aston Villa and Manchester United in the race for the top four. Missing out on a place in the competition next season would come as a huge financial blow for the Blues considering their big-spending habits in recent years, which could see them forced into letting the Argentine leave if a suitable offer comes in.