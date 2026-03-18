Enzo Fernandez's huge asking price revealed as Chelsea captain hints at summer exit after Champions League disappointment
Enzo drops future bombshell
In the immediate aftermath of Chelsea's 3-0 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, which resulted in a painful 8-2 aggregate loss, Fernandez offered a cryptic response when asked about his plans for next season. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, the World Cup winner stated: "I don't know. There are eight games left and the FA Cup. There's the World Cup and then we'll see."
The admission marks the first time the midfielder has publicly wavered on his commitment to the west London project. While the 25-year-old has been a statistical standout this season, registering 12 goals and six assists, the lack of silverware and consistent elite European football appears to be taking its toll on the former Benfica man.
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Real Madrid and PSG on high alert
Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports that while Chelsea are not currently looking to sell, the player is open to a departure. According to Jacobs, Real Madrid would be the preferred destination for the Argentina international. "My information very clearly from sources close to Enzo Fernandez is that if, and it is still an if, because there's been no talks or formal advancement, but should Real Madrid come forwards, that's the club of preference that Enzo Fernandez would like to join rather than going to France or Saudi Arabia," Jacobs explained on talkSPORT.
However, Los Blancos are not the only giants in the race. PSG have also emerged as a long-term admirer of Fernandez, with the French champions closely monitoring the situation as Chelsea struggle to secure a top-four Premier League finish. A move to the Parc des Princes would provide a guaranteed return to the Champions League, a factor that could prove decisive in any summer negotiations.
The nine-figure asking price
Despite the player's apparent restlessness, Chelsea hold a strong hand in any potential negotiations. Fernandez is contracted to the club until June 2032, meaning the Blues are under no immediate pressure to sell their prized asset. It is understood that the Blues hierarchy would demand a fee in excess of the £106.8 million they paid to secure his services in January 2023.
Jacobs added: "Chelsea hold all the cards. He's contracted until 2032. I'd be very surprised were Chelsea to engage or accept an offer if it was under a British transfer record." This stance effectively limits the market to a tiny handful of clubs with the financial muscle to facilitate such a massive transaction, though Fernandez’s camp has reportedly already been seeking improved terms reflecting his importance to the team.
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Rosenior attempts to cool talk
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior was quick to play down the comments made by his star midfielder during his post-match media duties. "I haven't seen that," Rosenior said when questioned about Fernandez's remarks. "It's hard for me to speak on speculation after a game. I need to focus right now on the most important things, which is making sure we have the right result against Everton."
The manager remains desperate to keep Fernandez, viewing him as a cornerstone of his tactical planning at Stamford Bridge. However, with the Blues sitting sixth in the table and three points adrift of the Champions League spots, the pressure is mounting. Failure to reach Europe's top table for another season could turn Fernandez's hints into a formal request to leave.