'Enormous sadness' - Gianluigi Donnarumma admits to breaking down in tears after Italy's latest World Cup qualification failure

Despite the overwhelming nature of the defeat, the goalkeeper insisted that he and his international teammates must eventually find the strength to move forward. Attempting to rally a dejected fanbase, he added: "Words are no longer useful, it's true. But there is one thing I feel strongly in me and I want to share it with you. After such a great disappointment, we must find the courage to turn the page, once again. And for that, it takes a lot of strength, passion and conviction. Always believing is the engine to move forward. Because life knows how to reward those who give everything, without sparing themselves. And that's where we have to start from. Together. Once again. To bring Italy back to where it deserves to be."