Game delayed! England's last World Cup warm-up clash pushed back as Florida storm floods pitch

The Three Lions were scheduled to face Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday evening, but the kick-off time has been significantly pushed back. Images from the ground showed water pooling on the playing surface as a heavy downpour hampered the final logistics of Thomas Tuchel's pre-tournament preparations.

The decision to hold the match was quickly communicated to fans through official channels. A statement from England's official social media confirmed the delay and it was later confirmed that the game will kick off one hour later than originally scheduled.

"Following a pitch inspection at the stadium, today’s match against Costa Rica will now kick off at 10pm (UK time) – subject to there being no further lightning strikes in the area," England's account shared.