England learn venue of first Euro 2028 game with tournament opener scheduled for Cardiff as countdown to UK & Ireland-hosted tournament begins

The Three Lions have made light work of recent qualification campaigns - last failing to reach a major international tournament in 2008 under Steve McClaren. They are now aware of what their path will be when chasing down continental glory in 2028.
England will be looking to reach a third consecutive Euros final there - having suffered heartache against Italy and Spain in the last two competitions. Their bid for the ultimate prize will be opened in Manchester - as the Etihad stages an England men’s game for the first time since May 2016, when the Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by Turkey in a friendly.
Said contest will take place on Saturday June 10, 2028. From there, England will return to Wembley Stadium for their two remaining fixtures in the group stage. If they were to top Group B then they will head to St James’ Park in Newcastle for a last-16 match, or Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium if they finish second in their pot.