Thomas Tuchel hits out at FIFA as England are left in the dark over Jarell Quansah's upgraded two-game World Cup ban

There had been suggestions Tuchel's post-match criticism of the officials may have influenced the decision, but the England manager insisted he had received no explanation from FIFA.

"I don't think so," he told reporters when asked if his criticism had played a part. "We also have no explanation."

Tuchel had already voiced his frustration after the victory over Mexico, questioning both the standard and consistency of officiating.

"It's just not good enough. Referees are just not good enough. Fourth officials are just not good enough," he told BBC after the game. "It's the bottom line. Is this a clear and obvious mistake for the [Mexico] penalty? For sure not, but VAR gets involved. They overturn a situation where he doesn't even give a foul. Not good enough."