'Most competitive league in the world' - England's newest Lioness Anouk Denton completes transfer to NWSL side Bay FC as West Ham receive club-record fee

Denton's move to the U.S. was first reported several weeks ago before being officially announced on Monday, ahead of the new NWSL season getting underway next month. The 22-year-old has plied her trade in the U.S. previously, having played college soccer for the Louisville Cardinals, but has spent the majority of her senior career to date in her native England. After coming through the Arsenal youth setup, Denton had what was only a short loan spell at West Ham, but she impressed the club enough to earn a permanent transfer once she returned home from the University of Louisville in 2023.
Over the last three years, Denton has been a consistently good performer for the Hammers, despite them often struggling at the wrong end of the Women's Super League table. That earned her a first England cap in December, after she won her first call-up in the camp prior, and has now led to a move to the NWSL, with Bay FC.