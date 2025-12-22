West Ham confirm appointment of former Juventus boss Rita Guarino as new women's head coach

West Ham United Women have officially announced the appointment of Guarino as the club’s new women’s team head coach. The Italian replaces Rehanne Skinner, who departed the club last week following a difficult first half of the Women’s Super League season.

Guarino has signed an 18-month contract and will remain in charge until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. Her first match at the helm will come after the winter break, when West Ham travel to face Chelsea on Sunday 11 January in the Women’s Super League.

The appointment brings one of the most successful coaches in Italian women’s football to England for the first time. Guarino arrives with an extensive CV that includes spells with Italy’s youth national teams, Inter Milan and, most notably, a hugely successful four-year reign at Juventus.