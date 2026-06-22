England goalkeeper Khiara Keating turns down new Man City contract amid interest from other WSL clubs as deal enters final year

Keating enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough at Man City during the 2023-24 season, emerging as the team's No.1 goalkeeper as a teenager, and would go on to become the youngest-ever winner of the WSL's Golden Glove award after keeping nine clean sheets that year. Such form saw her break into the England set-up, too.
However, game time has been harder to come by in the seasons since. In the 2024-25 campaign, Keating started 12 league games, down from the 22 of the previous year, and this past season she was granted only four WSL starts. The 21-year-old was the starting goalkeeper in the FA Cup, as City beat Brighton 4-0 to clinch the title, but she missed out on the final after suffering a concussion.