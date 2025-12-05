'It's coming home!' - England fans thrilled after 'easy' World Cup draw as Thomas Tuchel's men aim to finally end 60 years of hurt

England will clash with Croatia in their opener, offering a chance for revenge after the painful 2018 semi-final loss. Also in the group are the Black Stars of Ghana, a talented side who promise a physical battle with lots of familiar players from the Premier League, and tournament minnows Panama, who England famously thrashed 6-1 in 2018.
Elsewhere, Scotland were handed plum ties against five-times World Cup winners Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, in a mouthwatering repeat of their 1998 draw, sparking a wave of anticipation and a challenge that manager Steve Clarke called "fantastic". The Scots have also been drawn against Haiti and face an uphill battle to progress to the knockout phase for the first time in their history, but England fans are very confident of easing into the business end of the tournament.