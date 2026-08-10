Mourinho decision made! Endrick sets clear Real Madrid transfer stance despite Premier League interest

According to The Athletic, Endrick is set to remain at Real Madrid for the upcoming season, despite mounting interest from several high-profile European clubs looking to capitalise on his lack of consistent minutes. The decision to stay in the Spanish capital was not made in isolation; it was a collaborative conclusion reached by the player himself, the club hierarchy, and head coach Jose Mourinho.

The Brazil international has spent much of the summer as a primary target for various suitors across the continent. Most notably, Premier League outfit Aston Villa have been long-standing admirers of the 20-year-old, monitoring his development closely since his arrival in Europe.