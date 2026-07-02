'I'll try to get the most out of it' - Endrick opens up on Neymar relationship & World Cup role under Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti

Per ESPN, Endrick opened up about his time at the World Cup and learning from Neymar. Despite Neymar missing the start of the tournament through injury, the two have shared the bench recently.
Endrick stated: "I have a very good relationship with Ney. We joke around after training, play cards, and chat. On our day off, we were together, we talked. It is very important to talk to people who are captains of the national team, like Marquinhos, Casemiro, and Alisson."
He added: "Getting experience from them is a wonderful thing. They are people who understand football. Knowing more about this is very good. And it is not being different with Ney. We sit side by side on the bench too. I will try to get the most out of it, because I still have a long time left in my career."