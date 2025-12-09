'Plan Endrick!' - Kylian Mbappe injury forces Xabi Alonso to launch 'desperate' Real Madrid tactic in fight to save job against Man City

A day before Madrid's crucial Champions League fixture against Premier League giants Manchester City, star forward Mbappe missed the club's open training session, alongside compatriot Eduardo Camavinga. While Alonso did not mention anything about injuries in his squad, in the training session following the manager's pre-match press conference, Mbappe was a notable absentee.
Spanish radio station Cadena Cope also reported that the France international had suffered an injury in his left leg, making him a serious doubt for the game with City at the Bernabeu.