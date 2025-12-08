Getty/GOAL
Kylian Mbappe backed to break Ronaldo record but warned 'nobody will surpass Cristiano' in Real Madrid GOAT stakes
Mbappe in Madrid: Goal numbers for French forward
The World Cup winner moved to the Spanish capital from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, having become a free agent when his contract at Parc des Princes expired. A productive debut campaign in Madrid delivered 44 goals across all competitions.
Mbappe has found the target on 25 occasions through 20 appearances this term, with the No.10 shirt now being filled having initially taken on the No.9 jersey that Ronaldo occupied when making his own move to the Bernabeu.
What is the Ronaldo record that Mbappe is trying to break?
Portuguese icon Ronaldo hit 59 goals for Real in 2013, with Mbappe currently four efforts short of matching that achievement. Quizzed on whether the France international will raise that bar and snatch a record away from CR7, Blancos legend Guti told AS: “It's going to happen, no matter what. We're seeing an incredible version of Mbappe. He's above the team's level. Thanks to him, they win matches, and that makes him a leader within the team. Kylian must continue on this path to bring more players along and see Real Madrid become champions.”
Pressed on whether Mbappe could one day eclipse the achievements of Real’s all-time leading scorer Ronaldo, Guti added: “No one will ever surpass Cristiano. He's a player who has defined an era at Real Madrid and in football because of his consistency. That's the most important thing for any player who wants to dethrone Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi, whom I consider to be on the same level. It's no use having 10 good games and then not showing up when it matters. Those two always delivered. That's the challenge facing Mbappe, Lamine [Yamal], or anyone else who wants to get close to them.”
Real are considered to have become over-reliant on Mbappe this season, with collective standards dipping if he has an off day. Guti admits that is cause for concern, with the ex-Spain international saying: “It shouldn't be like this. Real Madrid has some fantastic players: Vinicius, Bellingham… They can and should score a lot of goals. It's true they contribute to the team's play, but Real Madrid shouldn't rely solely on Mbappe's goals.”
Bellingham boost: England star backed to come good
England international Jude Bellingham has endured a tough time this season, following his recovery from summer shoulder surgery. He has recorded just four goals, with the 22-year-old seeing his position tweaked slightly by new Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso.
Guti expects the all-action midfielder to come good, saying of the man who has also faced questions internationally with the Three Lions: “We have to give him time; he's a fantastic player. He proved it in his first year. When he's been at 100%, he's been outstanding. I think he'll get back to that level. At Real Madrid, we'd like him back right away, but when you come back from an injury, it's always difficult.”
Real Madrid fixtures: Man City clash next up for the Blancos
Bellingham and Mbappe were left helpless in Real Madrid’s latest outing, as they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Celta Vigo. Los Blancos’ collective cause was done few favours by red cards picked up by Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras, with Alonso’s side finishing the contest with nine men.
Real have now won just one of their last five fixtures in La Liga, with an untimely wobble allowing Clasico rivals Barcelona to reclaim top spot in the table and pull four points clear at the summit.
The Champions League will provide a welcome distraction for Madrid in midweek as they ready themselves for a heavyweight clash with Premier League giants Manchester City. That fixture is one of three remaining in the calendar year for Mbappe to try to pass Ronaldo’s goal mark.
