Emiliano Martinez lined up for shock move to Serie A giants after missing out on summer transfer to Manchester United

Meanwhile, former Manchester City and Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given believes Martinez missed out on “the chance of a lifetime” after United opted to sign Lammens ahead of him.
In an interview with 10bet, Given said: “It felt very close in the window just gone past, with him not playing. I think Villa played in a live game on deadline day, and he wasn’t in the squad. Everyone thought he was off, maybe to Manchester United, but that didn't happen. Then he came back as number one again to Villa.
“He’s playing again, he’s their top man. I don’t know if the ship has sailed for a move next summer. Manchester United? Probably, not that Senne Lammens has arrived and done really well. Maybe it was a chance in a lifetime for Emi, and it’s been missed now.”
Martinez is expected to start as Villa return to Premier League action against Leeds United on Sunday. He could then lock horns with both Amorim's United and Lammens when the two sides face off in the league on Sunday, 21 December at Villa Park.
Elsewhere, United and Lammens will look to continue their fine form when they entertain Everton in the league on Monday evening, while Martinez’s reported suitors Inter face rivals Milan in the derby on Sunday night.